I recently trekked to the U.S. post office in Pinehurst. Upon entering I read all of the posted signs about requiring the wearing of a face mask.
While in line I noted the first postal clerk was not wearing a mask, the second spot was the postmaster wearing half of her mask, and luckily the third clerk where I landed was wearing a full mask. I politely asked her to clarify their policy. She stated that each postmaster of each post office made policy for his/her facility.
I recently noted that Moore County was rated code orange by the state. I still need to post packages for the holidays as will many seniors in our area.
I would appreciate it if The Pilot would investigate the policies of each private and U.S. post office in our area and advise its readers as to those policies. Then we could choose a facility where we feel safe and know those people share our safety concerns.
Lynne Ammons
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
