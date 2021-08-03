I am so sorry that the chair of the Moore County Democratic Party, Maurice Holland Jr., said in his June 30 letter that he did not consider the Charters of Freedom monument “worthy of bipartisan support.”
The Declaration of Independence, The Constitution, and the Bill of Rights are collectively known as the Charters of Freedom. Holland berated the Constitution because all people were not included in the apportionment of representatives and direct taxes.
The permanent home of the Charters of Freedom is located in the National Archives Museum in Washington, D.C., which many people, especially children, never get to see in person. Foundation Forward Inc. is an educational nonprofit that installs life-size replicas of the Charters of Freedom in communities across the U.S.
I saw the original documents in the Archives in D.C. They were awesome. I want all children to be able to read “We hold these truths to be self-evident ...” presented in the same format as they are in the Archives. The freedoms of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness were not immediately available to all, but the Founders envisioned the day when all would be free.
Margaret Smetana
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
