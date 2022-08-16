Those of us presently using and enjoying the Whitehall trails and beautiful meadow are scared stiff of the agency in charge of ideas on “cleaning it up.”
Forget about protecting the beauty and peacefulness of the area for those of us who delight in it and find an inner peace in its wilderness and solitude.
The beautiful house looking over the meadow is apparently going to become offices for the mighty agency in charge. Let’s have the traffic, the employees’ parking and rules and regulations.
Doggies, don’t run free and happy and certainly don’t pee in inappropriate places. Deer, forget about grazing there. Other wildlife, make room for throngs of people invading your space. Trails will need to be widened for human traffic, so heck with you.
I’m making awful predictions because I and others are scared and mad. I’m not against having the grass mowed and taking care of fallen trees on the trails. But I also realize that this area is getting overdeveloped.
Remember the beautiful trees on either side of Morganton Road? Not there anymore.
Sorry for being a tad bitter. It used to be nice around here, but now everything is too built up and commercialized.
Peace and nature, step aside.
Annmarie Clark
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
