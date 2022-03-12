When elected, for his green agenda, President Biden immediately canceled the Keystone pipeline, heavily regulated oil and gas, eliminated jobs in the coal industry and, in a flash, made us no longer energy independent and vulnerable.
While we curbed our emission levels, China, India, Russia, Mexico — all major polluters — did not employ any means to significantly clean their air. Why a green agenda, if others don’t follow the same rules?
Recent events are showing how important conventional energy is for economic stability and prosperity in most of the world. The spike in oil price, from $46 to $130 per barrel, in a few short months, and the war in Ukraine will probably result in a major realignment of major powers. For now, we will have to face rapid inflation in the essential products we use, face the slaughter of hundreds of thousands of people and refugee crises.
All because of a temperamental Putin, who is also threatening the use of nuclear energy and cyberattacks. This situation could be much improved if President Biden would mandate the changes necessary to regain our energy independence and become again net exporters of oil and gas.
Many favor this approach, which is better than begging Saudi Arabia, Iran and other cartels to increase their production, or the other alternative, calling for using our oil reserves.
This revised strategy would stop us buying monthly up to 26 million barrels of oil from Russia to finance their war. And it would result in more market stability and prosperity for the middle class. Buying from them or producing in the USA would not result in additional climate change. Recently, the press reported that we are now considering asking our other enemy, Venezuela, to sell us their oil. That would be another gigantic mistake.
Felice Schillaci, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Yours is a voice of deep intellect and reason, thank you sir. There was an active coal mine just west of Sanford through the 50s. There are known natural gas reserves down there, too. We should be fracking now in our backyard to extract that black gold, the most renewable resource imaginable.
