We have five county commissioner districts in Moore County. Each commissioner must live in the district from which they are elected. However, when it comes time to vote, whether in a primary or general election, all voters in the county are entitled to vote for any commissioner running.
I suggest a better, more representative way to elect commissioners would be for only those voters actually registered to vote in each district to have their votes counted for that commissioner running from their district.
There are two ways to change this. The first is to get the General Assembly to pass a local act mandating this change. This would require the willingness of a local member of either the House or Senate to introduce that legislation.
The second way for this to be changed is through a referendum of the voters, initiated by the Board of Commissioners, without involvement of the General Assembly. The commissioners could do this by adopting a resolution proposing the change; the proposed change would then be submitted to the voters of the county through a referendum.
I encourage voters to contact commissioners and tell them you support this more representative method of electing our most important local officials.
John Misiaszek
Vass
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.