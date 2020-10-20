Gerald Ostlund’s Sept. 23 letter, “Misinformation on Center,” is a well-reasoned and responsible endorsement of the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust’s visionary plans to purchase the campus of the Southern Pines Primary School — once it’s vacated in favor of its new location — and redevelop it as a Center for Black Cultural Heritage.
In addition to providing an overview of what such a center will mean for West Southern Pines and our entire community, Mr. Ostlund addressed the misinformation campaign that has spread false and inflammatory statements about this project and even infected current political contests.
The center promises immediate and long-term economic, educational, cultural and commercial benefits. Here’s hoping that responsible citizens will continue to educate themselves about this and other issues, and will base their decisions on facts rather than fear.
Bob Lowell
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
