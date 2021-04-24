Recently, as I was visiting my father’s gravesite at CrossHill Cemetery in Carthage, I noticed how unkempt the grounds are throughout the entire cemetery. My father’s grave was extremely weedy, with huge ant mounds and an abundance of trash around the perimeter.
I contacted the town Public Works and was told the ants were not their responsibility and they mow every two weeks. There is no water supply to even apply ant killer. We paid a substantial amount of money and I feel all upkeep, including pest spraying, should be included in the contract with the company. If not, someone should be hired to treat the entire cemetery.
Who is responsible for this? It’s out of respect to the families and the people who are buried there. It looks terrible.
Rhonda Edwards
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.