The Feb. 10 Pilot had two columnists (Shaw and Dunn) describe the horrible murder of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. Sicknick’s death is a very sad event, but there had been no evidence discovered that he was, in fact, murdered.
CNN and other sources reported that he died on Jan. 7 of a stroke. The stress of the lawless assault on the Capitol may have contributed to the occurrence of the stroke, but there is no evidence to prove that.
It is totally irresponsible for these columnists to describe Sicknick’s death as a “murder.” We know that if a lie is told often enough, it comes to be accepted as truth. That has happened many times over the past four years.
These two columnists should have a better relationship with the truth.
George Rhodes
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.