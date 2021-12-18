As someone who received his first vaccination for polio in first grade in a Roman Catholic school, I object to some misguided Catholics claiming a Catholic Church position against COVID vaccinations and obstructing vaccination in schools.
The National Catholic Reporter states that Latinos are the most vaccinated among religious groups, and an overwhelming percentage of Roman Catholics support vaccination.
Pope Francis supports vaccination and the Vatican requires proof of vaccination of anyone who is part of the Vatican.
The Catholic Church is pro-life and vaccination is pro-life. The health care of the individual is paramount in Roman Catholic circles throughout its history, as shown in the lives of St. Vincent de Paul; St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, founder of the parochial school system; St. Francis Xavier Cabrini and Mother Teresa (St. Teresa of Calcutta). These are just a few who established hospitals.
The vaccine saves lives, whereas COVID takes lives. In the case of pregnancy, COVID could not only endanger or end the mother’s life but cause permanent birth defects or the life of the fetus.
Kevin Lewis, Carthage
