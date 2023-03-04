Thanks to The Pilot for publishing Patrick Pizzella’s article on ESG investing. And kudos to Mr. Pizzella for his research and knowledge regarding the issue.
I am an investor in Vanguard. I have been concerned with Vanguard pressuring corporate boards to adopt the ESG policy, in particular the energy aspect.
My letter to The Pilot published on Nov. 20, 2022, stated there is no scientific basis for the climate change or global warming fanaticism. Let’s be realistic. The government power brokers know the truth that their “climate change” is based on junk science. They want you to believe that carbon dioxide is the problem. It’s not. It’s a necessary component of our atmosphere for tree inventory, crop sustainability and our health. The “existential threat” they continually profess is in reality an existential threat to our freedom.
They are using the false premise to advance government control of our lives.
Bruce A. Shepherd
Foxfire Village
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
You are correct. “Global Warming “ is simply a way to control our lives. Climate Change is a given.. Weather forecasters simply provide what they believe to be the for up to seven days, and modify them if necessary. One of the hardest things to forecast is the Jet Stream. I spent twenty years flying in the Air Force and I can’t tell you how many times forecasts were wrong add I had to go to my alternate.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.