If you haven’t had a chance to see, check out FirstHealth’s new and amazing Cancer Center located on the Moore Regional Hospital campus. It is a generational gift from our community and for our community.
Indeed, FirstHealth’s executive, medical, volunteer leadership and associates deserve to be very proud of their unwavering commitment to build such a wonderful community resource for cancer patients and their families. Special congratulations are extended to Kathleen Stockham. What an extraordinarily epic career she has achieved.
With creativity, courage and steadfast discipline, Kathleen has methodically, expanded, leveraged, defended and nurtured our community’s philanthropic spirit.
FirstHealth of the Carolinas, our locally controlled health system, remains a national beacon for others, as it balances, with integrity, our health care interests with our community’s incredible philanthropic legacy.
Far too many of us have been touched, directly or indirectly, by the tragic disease of cancer; the new center is a gift for the ages, enabling FirstHealth to stay focused on its mission, to consistently deliver to all, compassionate and excellent health care services.
Terry Mohr
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
