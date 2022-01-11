I am appalled at the attempt by some liberal politicians to compare the events of Jan. 6, 2021 to Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 1941 and the attacks on our country on Sept. 11, 2001.
These were both times when citizens put aside all their differences and became united, regardless of political affiliation, and came together to fight a common enemy. Rather, I would compare it to 1861, the beginning of the Civil War, when our country was torn apart with major political differences.
Under the leadership of Abraham Lincoln, we were able to finally come together and weather that storm. Eventually our country healed and once again became unified. As President Lincoln stated, “We are testing whether our country can long endure.”
We have endured, but we are now at another perilous crossroad. The United States has not seen so much division since those dark days of dissent. Where do we go from here? Is it still possible for our elected leaders to put aside their differences and come together for the common good? I truly hope so, but am not very optimistic. Unless things change, as Lincoln stated, can we endure?
Ray Fiorillo, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
