I’ve attended four world fairs, six calf-roping competitions and traveled halfway around the world. However, I haven’t seen anything resembling the plethora of campaign signs currently engulfing the Pinehurst Traffic Circle.
At first glance, this practice might need to be merged with the ongoing, and often heated, short- term rental (STR) discussion for several reasons.
First, these signs are clearly intended to divert drivers’ attention from their primary responsibility: driving safely in this extremely dangerous and congested area.
Second, they are an eyesore to this otherwise nicely landscaped area of our usually pristine village. In addition, I’d be curious to know if there might be some level of legal responsibility if an unsuspecting and distracted driver gets injured while observing the “beauty” of the signs.
I’m all for aggressive campaign advertising. Many of the signs are well designed and quite colorful. However, common sense might suggest that there are many more suitable places to display them than in the immediate area (adjacent to) the Pinehurst Traffic Circle for the next six to seven weeks.
Bea Brayboy
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
I totally agree, I doubt anyone changes their vote because they saw a sign.
