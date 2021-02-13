Sandhills Community College President John Dempsey’s scholarly letter in the Jan. 10 edition of The Pilot calling for replacing the Electoral College with the direct popular election of the president comes up short by failing to propose how to accomplish that controversial objective.
Article 1, Section 1, Clause 3 of the Constitution provided the original plan by which electors voted for president. That procedure was modified by the 12th Amendment in 1803-04. That amendment was adopted by the required two-thirds vote of both houses of Congress and then ratified by the required three-fourths of state legislatures. (The alternative to initiating an amendment by Congress is through state constitutional convention.)
To achieve Dr. Dempsey’s objective would, it seems, require a similar vote of both houses of Congress (or of state constitutional conventions) and a ratification by the state legislatures. I would not want to place a bet on that happening.
It may be that Dr. Dempsey can find a way of reaching a direct popular election of the president without amending the Constitution. If so, please share that with The Pilot’s readers.
Peter Holmes
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.