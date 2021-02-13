Sandhills Community College President John Dempsey’s scholarly letter in the Jan. 10 edition of The Pilot calling for replacing the Electoral College with the direct popular election of the president comes up short by failing to propose how to accomplish that controversial objective.

Article 1, Section 1, Clause 3 of the Constitution provided the original plan by which electors voted for president. That procedure was modified by the 12th Amendment in 1803-04. That amendment was adopted by the required two-thirds vote of both houses of Congress and then ratified by the required three-fourths of state legislatures. (The alternative to initiating an amendment by Congress is through state constitutional convention.)

To achieve Dr. Dempsey’s objective would, it seems, require a similar vote of both houses of Congress (or of state constitutional conventions) and a ratification by the state legislatures. I would not want to place a bet on that happening.

It may be that Dr. Dempsey can find a way of reaching a direct popular election of the president without amending the Constitution. If so, please share that with The Pilot’s readers.

Peter Holmes

Southern Pines

