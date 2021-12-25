Bypassing Local Gas
In response to Wanda Little’s recent letter to The Pilot, this is why I have not filled up my gas tank in Moore County for years. Montgomery, Lee, Randolph and Forsyth counties consistently offer huge savings when my itinerary takes me there.
Having attempted to rectify this through dialogue with the local distributor, unfortunately I have been forced to not shop local, thereby not giving Moore County the excessive tax dollars which they most certainly could use for many worthwhile endeavors.
Geoffrey Spence, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
