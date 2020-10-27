220,000: the number of COVID deaths to date.
4-20: The U.S. has 4 percent of the world’s population but 20 percent of COVID deaths. If we were an average country we would have 55,000 deaths. But we are a great country with a below-average president.
32 million: Americans without health insurance, projected to grow to more than 34 million by year’s end. For comparison the Obama Administration’s Affordable Care Act reduced the uninsured from 46.5 million to 27 million at the beginning of the Trump era.
5.400: Immigrant children separated from their parents at the border by this administration, 500 of whom still have not been reunited.
8.1 to 6.8 million: The jobs created in the last three years of the Obama Administration vs Trump’s first three years.
10/15: President Trump did not pay any taxes in 10 of the 15 years (2001-15) and paid only $750 in 2016 and 2017. How much did you pay?
20,000: documented Trump lies to date.
4: more years? no way!
Chuck Minichiello
Carthage
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
