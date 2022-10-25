I’m adding to William Shaw’s opinion piece about Moore County Board of Education at-large candidate Pauline Bruno that appeared in The Pilot Oct. 16.
He describes, among other observations, Bruno’s leadership role in Moore County’s involvement with the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection and her claims that teachers are indoctrinating children through Critical Race Theory (which has never been taught in Moore County Schools).
Bruno’s fixation on falsehoods makes me wonder about her decision-making capabilities, particularly decisions that affect children.
In the recent school board candidate forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters and NAACP, Bruno’s awkward comments and incomplete answers made clear that she knows little about Moore County Schools.
However, that makes sense, as she has no connection to the school system — not as a former employee, parent or grandparent. Bruno’s knowledge gap about our schools makes me wonder if she’s genuinely invested in serving them.
Shaw goes on to make an incredibly frightening, yet plausible, statement: “Given their radical behavior over the past few years, Ms. Bruno and her three cronies (referring to board members David Hensley, Robert Levy and Philip Holmes) appear to have been laying the groundwork for their own ‘indoctrination’ — attempting to transform Moore County ‘public’ schools into right-wing, re-education centers — ‘parochial schools,’ only paid for by the tax-paying public.”
How do we avoid the ill-advised extremism of Pauline Bruno (and her running mate Ken Benway)? Vote for the other at-large Board of Education candidates, Dr. Robin Calcutt and Rollie Sampson.
With decades of experience working in our schools, these award-winning Moore County educators are uniquely and abundantly equipped to serve our students, teachers and community.
Vote for Robin Calcutt and Rollie Sampson for Moore County Board of Education.
Maggie Bonecutter
Pinehurst
