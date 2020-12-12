If you had finally shaken the nightmare that was Obama-nomics, you had better buckle up and brace for impact on Jan. 20. A cursory review of the news shows a gathering of the usual suspects of those who worship the state.
The prosperity of the last four years may have dulled your memory so here is a recap of that era’s policies. We’re going to increase the cost of your gas; increase the regulations on businesses; “the rich” (which really means the middle class) will pay their fair-share; don’t expect more than 1 percent GDP growth; and my personal favorites, “If you like your doctor you can keep him” and “We have to pass the bill to know what is in it.”
So what are “We the People” to do? Be constitutional. Know the state and federal Constitution and act accordingly.
I have seen glimmers of hope locally. Our sheriff and county commissioners are leading the way in their refusal to bend to unconstitutional edicts — I pray daily for them to remain vigilant and steadfast.
I see a few brave patriots in the stores without their masks and I hear of businesses operating despite restrictions. This is constitutional behavior and not lawlessness because the governor’s edicts are not laws; only the legislature can make laws.
The credibility of our stand is founded in our constitutional behavior.
Nick LaSala
Cameron
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(2) comments
"Be constitutional. Know the state and federal Constitution and act accordingly."
Where were you when Trump was trying his hardest to cheat on the election?
Poor attempt at deflection Sally. Did Nancy tell you to post that comment?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.