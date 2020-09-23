We both run school supply drives for children returning to Moore County Schools. We were saddened to know that this year Walmart pulled out of that effort, with no warning or explanation. To their credit, Staples came through as always.
For one of the richest companies in the U.S. to let the community down in this way, at this time of greatest need, reveals the sinister side of Walmart, which purports to be “community minded.”
In these harsh economic times, let us make a special effort to support locally owned businesses. Let’s dig a little deeper to help those hurting silently in our midst, and break our unthinking dependence on Walmart.
The “Stuff the Bus” effort has been extended through September. You can donate through Staples, Moore Buddies Mentoring, or by “adopting” your local school with a supplies donation of any kind. Kids and teachers will love you for it.
Joyce Clevenger, Moore Buddies Mentoring
Christine Ganis, School Supplies Chair, Democratic Women
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
