A recent letter titled “Here are the Truths About Immigration Situation” was a response to a previous letter written by a legal immigrant who compared the plight of migrants attempting to get citizenship the right way compared to the record numbers of illegals coming here by walking across our open border today.
Her “truth” stated that the “U.S.- Mexican border is not open as he claims.” She went on to say that 1.8 million illegals were apprehended in 2021, like that was a good thing. Not only is that not a good thing, it’s evidence that our border is wide open. They were not returned, they are being shipped all over the country.
Texas Democrat Henry Cuellar says between 6,000 and 8,000 illegals are coming in every day. Laredo, Texas, is shipping buses of illegal immigrants every day all over the country. There were almost 600,000 ‘got aways’ so far in 2022. Border Patrol reports over 100 that were apprehended were on the terror watch list. How many terrorists could have gotten away?
Illegals from over 160 different countries are just walking in. New York issued a state of emergency saying these illegal immigrants will cost New York $1 billion this year, and it’s unsustainable. Fentanyl seizures are up 200 percent and Arizona’s governor is trying to make a border wall out of shipping containers.
The border crisis has finally gotten so bad that the mainstream media, who ignored it for almost two years, is now finally forced to report on it. If the mainstream doesn’t want the public to know about something they will just ignore it. That is how we end up with adults who will tell you that the U.S.-Mexican border is closed and will insult you while doing so.
Greg Lyne
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
