As a teacher of English for 43 years, I must respond to the school board’s latest anachronistic and ineffective proposal regarding book reports.
There are many ways to involve students in reading; “reports” is not one of them. Allow students to choose a book, leading them to ones they would find interesting, provide copies, and then allow them choices of how to prove they read it.
Today’s computer-savvy youth can find dozens of ways to “report“ without doing anything but opening an app on their phones. The National Council of Teachers of English agreed decades ago that making a child write a report on a book he/she did not choose was a great way of making kids hate to read.
Thanks, Stacey Caldwell, for taking a stand on this — someone who has actually been a teacher knows what this dictum means.
Many members of this school board seem to want to move backward, rather than to find good teachers and support them. You will never do that as long as you fail to pay them, reward them and appreciate them.
You are surely fulfilling Mark Twain’s words: “In the first place, God made idiots. This was for practice; then he made school boards.”
Paula Boyer
Southern Pines
