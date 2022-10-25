I agree with The Pilot giving Commissioner Nick Picerno a bogey for his position on compensation of the Moore County Schools police officers. The very naive statement that somehow sheriffs deputies are in more harms way than schools police officers is ridiculous.
I am a retired detective sergeant for the Irvine Police Department in Southern California. I began as a patrol officer in 1986 after working 10 years for the city of Newport Beach.
A primary reason I transferred to Irvine was the city’s commitment to an excellent compensation package in order to recruit and retain police officers. I retired in 2003 and this commitment continued for my entire career and continues today.
In the mid-’90s, the city council agreed to ensure that police officers would be compensated within the top three of the 30 cities in Orange County. In the 1990s, Irvine was consistently the city of over 100,000 population with the lowest crime rate in the nation. The cities of Anaheim and Santa Ana in Orange County had much higher crime rates, especially violent crime, then Irvine.
To a naive person like Nick Picerno, one might think you should lower the pay because Irvine is safer. This would be foolish and misguided. Both liberal and conservative city councils agreed with the compensation policy and clearly communicated that public safety is non-partisan.
Today, Irvine has a population of over 300,000 and continues to be considered the nation’s safest city. On the Irvine Police website under recruitment, the city proudly states that after academy graduation, police officers begin with a salary of $80,000. With five years’ experience and a bachelor’s degree the salary rises to $140,000. These numbers are salary only, not total compensation. Irvine is safe with minimal turnover.
Tom Little
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
