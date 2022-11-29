I have to take issue with John Hood’s most recent column, “Government got Covid Response Mostly Wrong.” The CDC offered a plan to contain the early outbreaks. President Trump, in his infinite ignorance, declined. He decided to let 50 governors make their own policies.
In refusing to contain the isolated outbreaks he opened the country to a spreading infection that killed over 1 million people. He tied the hands of the experts who told us to mask, forbidding them to appear on talk shows or publish articles. He mocked them in his press conferences, he restricted testing because he thought the numbers made him look bad. He facilitated the anti-mask campaign, which led to the anti-vax campaign, both of which enhanced the spread of COVID, which is now mutating into new variants.
As for the massive deficits from the government relief programs, that money saved people, it saved families, and it saved businesses.
Hood fails to mention that our greatest deficit came from Trump’s administration, which left the country holding the bag for $7 trillion in overspending.Trump’s great response was to do nothing except offer financial rewards and regulatory exemptions to Big Pharma to make a vaccine while handing them patents that have filled their coffers.
The current campaign for states rights over federal governance is designed to split our country. If we keep going this way, we will no longer be the United States. And citizens won’t be able to fight it because all those states rights will be determined not by a vote of the people but by the gerrymandered legislatures of those states.
Major problems deserve a coordinated response, not a fractured one.
Galen Miller
Cameron
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.