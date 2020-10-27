Regarding Bob Orr’s column on Black Lives Matter, we can recognize that the long history of slavery and its aftermath suggests the emphasis on “Black Lives Matter” as opposed to “all lives matter” is acceptable as long as the distinction is one of emphasis and not exclusion.
Orr implies that things have not changed as witnessed by “the brutal reality of the George Floyd killing.” It seems his eyes were wide open to see that killing — as all of our eyes were — but apparently his eyes were closed to the previous few decades.
I’ve witnessed race relations since 1933; it is obvious dramatic changes have occurred. It was a dirty rotten shame that Blacks were denied opportunities. But we now see Blacks taking advantage of opportunities to excel in every avenue of American life.
Orr does not address the distinction that should be made between the notion of Black lives matter and the movement Black Lives Matter. I’ve been in favor of the notion all my life but am opposed to the movement, mostly because of:
- Marching chants that call for the murder of police.
- The expression by some that only Black lives matter, and others that SOME Black lives matter.
- The absurd call to abolish the police, which can only lead to a dangerous reduction in public safety for all; and
- The interest of some movement leaders in promoting their Marxist ideology than in saving Black lives.
All Americans should continue to show in words and deeds that indeed Black lives do matter, while recognizing the harm that the BLM movement is doing.
Roger W. Fromm
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
