Recently, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act of 2021 was reintroduced into the U.S. House of Representatives by Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL) and 28 original co-sponsors. An additional 12 representatives have joined the list, bringing the total to 40.
Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC) has not yet endorsed this legislation.
The bill would put a rising price on carbon pollution to get America to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The carbon price revenue would be allocated to Americans through monthly dividend checks.
Since the legislation’s original introduction in November 2018, Citizens’ Climate Lobby volunteers here in Moore County and across the country have worked to build support for it. By the end of the 116th Congress, the bill had grown to 85 co-sponsors.
We would love for Rep. Hudson to sign on as a co-sponsor of this important bill. Carbon pricing will quickly reduce the pollution that’s causing climate change. Plus, a carbon dividend check will help people like me with energy costs as America transitions to a clean-energy economy.
Extreme rainfalls have inundated Moore County the past 12 months, leading to increased flooding. We’re on the precipice of even greater extremes. Let’s back away from the cliff.
Susan Hulbert
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
