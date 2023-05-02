State. Rep. Ben Moss’s House Bill 533 is an abuse of power. In his attempt to appeal to the farthest right members of the Republican Party, Ben Moss wants to prohibit abortion by criminalizing physicians with felony punishments.
Ben Moss has defined the human right to life for fertilized eggs at the moment of conception, but only when the fertilized egg is in a woman’s (or girl’s) womb.
It distinctly excludes the fertilized embryos frozen in fertility clinics as having a right to life. These embryos are not considered children by Ben Moss and may be discarded by their parents when they are no longer needed.
However, if a victim of coercion, rape, date rape, statutory rape or incest finds out they missed a period after the rape, there would be no exceptions. Physicians would be charged with a felony for providing medical abortions, if a pregnancy is suspected. These victims would be further victimized by House Bill 533 by ensuring that these women will be required to remain pregnant or travel to another state for medical care.
Ben Moss has decided that if you are a victim of rape and you become pregnant, your rights are superseded by the fertilized egg inside you, and you must remain pregnant. It’s Moss’ will.
Karen Tussing
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
