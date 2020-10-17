This country is a marvel in itself and we hope it remains so. Our Constitution is an amazing document and one of the finest works of mankind.
To think of the world into which it was born — the idea of the public running the country was a laughable subject back then — I don’t know how the Founding Fathers came up with it but I suspect some nudging in bed by the founding mothers.
I remember when ordinary people could discuss politics without name-calling and resorting to loud voices and insulting name calling. I can remember the past presidents, addressing the nation using the term “my fellow Americans.”
Now, a democratic country requires its people to let the leadership know if they think its leadership is making a mistake. This is meant to bring on a deep thinking of past procedures and consider a change of action if necessary, by the “loyal” left, or the “loyal” right. A democrat in power and doing its duty keeps its government going in a straight line according to its viewpoint and belief in what is good for the country. The loyal opposition’s job is to prevent a dictatorship from happening.
And we all must have our say in order to ensure a smooth-running country we can all be proud to be part of. Remember, other countries are watching and hoping we don’t flub up the works of the whole world. So if you meet a person of the opposition party, shake his or her hand and thank them for helping to keep our beautiful country great. Each party has its place and duty.
Remember, the world is watching us and hoping the “leader of the free world” will keep leading the right direction.
Kristen Smith
Pinebluff
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
