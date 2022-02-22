In a column published on Sunday, Jan. 16, Joyce Reehling wrote about her experience with hearing aids, and some of the claims that she made were incorrect.
For instance, she suggested that Costco was “an outlet for OTC hearing aids,” before singing the praises of a local audiology shop where she got her own hearing aids. A brief look at the Costco website would show that those stores have qualified audiologists who do professional hearing evaluations and are prepared to sell the sophisticated high-end hearing aids, not the OTC (amplification) products.
And, after my experience with both Costco and the local audiology shops, I found that the former was prepared to sell the most sophisticated unit required for my own degree of hearing loss at a cost of about 25 percent of the prices quoted for similar units at the local audiology shops.
Ms. Reehling may think that the price differential can be justified because of the extent of the hand-holding provided to her, but it accounts for thousands of dollars at current prices. Her implication that Costco does not provide professional level evaluations and corrective aids was simply wrong, and I have found that the big-box folks have provided all the hand-holding and repair work needed.
Russell McAllister, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
