Biden’s ‘Achievement’
I saw a letter to the editor recently that said readers should not do as President Trump suggests. Well, I have a very different opinion of that; Moore county residents should watch more of Fox News.
They would be able to see through the fog that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is laying out. Don’t forget Biden has supported relations with China. Biden and his 47 years in government have shipped more American jobs out of the country than anyone else; it is Biden’s only accomplishment in 47 years.
William J. Grogan
West End
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
