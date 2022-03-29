For some reason, President Biden considers himself to be a foreign policy expert. He claimed during his 2020 presidential campaign that he was stronger than Putin. A partial list of Biden’s blunders:
* Choosing Kamala Harris for running mate. She has embarrassed us all on every mission she has been assigned. She cackles at the idea of refugees.
* Destroying our energy independence. By reducing our output of oil by two million barrels per day, we are once again dependent upon foreign suppliers. If we had maintained our pre-Biden level of production, we would be energy independent and be able to help our allies in Europe.
* Giving Putin a list of 16 areas where he dares not conduct cyberattacks. That supplied a nice shopping list for the Russians. He bragged about this.
* Going against the recommendations of his senior military leaders during the Afghan withdrawal. The congressional hearings made it clear that they did not approve of the sequence of events. This resulted in the death of 13 American servicemembers, the abandonment of hundreds, if not thousands, of Afghan partners and the loss of billions of dollars’ worth of equipment.
* Telling Putin and the world that the U.S. would not send troops into Ukraine. We should never remove our options from the bargaining table even if we do not plan to use them. Make your adversary worry a little bit.
* Cowering when Putin mentioned nuclear weapons. A proper response would have been to tell Putin that his threat is regrettable, and we have no choice but to proportionally respond. Our strategic forces are more accurate, more lethal, and better maintained.
— George Rhodes, Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
