My neighbor and I have properties that abut the Hyland Golf Course. We both love cats and each of us has adopted rescue cats that we keep inside our homes.
We also feed the neighborhood stray and feral cats outside. Years ago, we trapped them and had them examined, neutered and vaccinated. They were returned to our neighborhood to live out their natural lives. Our favorite has been a big orange tabby we named “Punkin.” He had a BB embedded in his neck and scars on his face, but a wonderful disposition.
During the last week of August, Punkin began to show anxiety during a 5 a.m. breakfast feeding and kept looking over toward the golf course. We wondered what was upsetting him.
Then, on the night of Sept. 1, Punkin disappeared. We believe he was killed by a coyote that came off the golf course. We’re mourning his loss and are anxious about the safety of our other cats.
I phoned Moore County Animal Services and the N.C. State Wildlife office. Both men I spoke with said there’s nothing they can do. No one will cull these coyote groups.
It’s difficult to relax now, not knowing which of our feline family will disappear next. When the coyotes kill all the cats and small dogs, what will they attack next?
Joan Smith
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
