I write this to give myself a chance to vent. I just witnessed two young people this afternoon nearly get hit by cars while skateboarding in Southern Pines. A third skateboarder scattered pedestrians on the sidewalk between the Sunrise Theater and the cross street.
Three idiots, breaking the law, who then taunted me when I tried to prevent this by approaching them ahead of time. I tried to stop what almost happened.
And this is not my only skateboard encounter. Several months ago, I almost hit a skateboarder. It took me 15 minutes to calm down. And the idiot berated me when we “discussed” the issue at the next corner. Told me it was my responsibility to keep him safe.
Nope.
That said, I am suggesting that anyone reading this who has a teenage boy that rides skateboard in Southern Pines, explain that it is not allowed and that there is a cranky, 62-year-old man who will not be putting up with it any longer. Better that I interfere than someone end up dead.
It is illegal to ride a skateboard in the business district of Southern Pines, on the street or sidewalk. Broad Street, where I walk, is the business district. No bicycles on sidewalks unless you are 10 and under. No skateboards. Period.
As of today, this is over. I called the police yesterday and they came looking for the boys. I and a walking friend have seen the police talking to skateboarders. Enough talk. Fines and confiscation are required.
Because the day that a kid gets run over is too late.
Randy Pfann, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
