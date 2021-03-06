In the 1950s, James McGill Buchanan was concerned that promising services and protections for the majority of voters was a path for politicians to be popularly elected. He believed that would lead to too much investment in public services because the majority would be glad to tax the wealthy minority in support of these programs.
So Buchanan came to a radical conclusion: Majority rule was a problem. After the Supreme Court ruled against segregation in Brown v. Board of Education (1954), Buchanan called for the state to issue tax-subsidized vouchers to any parents who wanted to send their children to white-only private schools.
Buchanan’s goal was to undermine trust in public institutions. The idea was to get voters to direct their anger at these institutions and divert their attention away from increasing inequality. As an economist, he wanted to see tax cuts for the rich in the 1970s and 1980s, and he advised people like Ronald Reagan to make government the “problem” rather than the “solution.”
Today’s liberals have missed the connection between the privatization of education that began almost 70 years ago and the current efforts to control access to knowledge. The goal of these strategies is to weaken public institutions and transfer government control of curriculum, jobs and economic resources to the wealthy minority.
Our community can continue to turn a blind eye to the excesses of a guy like David Hensley, but we do so at our own peril. Allowing people like Hensley to spew policy ideas written in the 1950s, without the balance of discussion and dissent, moves our county toward the very socialist and communist policies he claims to detest. To underestimate not only the impact of these ideas but also the intent is a dangerous mistake.
Lowell Simon
West End
