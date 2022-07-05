If it isn’t bad enough that we’re suffering under the nonstop crises that the Biden administration has generated, there’s this: Tesla recently asked owners to avoid charging their electric vehicles during peak electric usage to avoid stressing the power grid. Seriously?
Despite being a major petroleum-producing state, Texas is home to the second largest number of electric vehicle owners. This begs the question, if the power grid is not sufficient to support the charging of a limited number of electric vehicles, how will it provide sufficient capacity to serve an entire population of electric vehicles? Do they realize that most of the electricity needed to charge those vehicles is generated by fossil fuels?
None other than Bill Maher, a progressive icon, just stated: “Letting 3-year-olds decide what gender they are. This wasn’t something five years ago. Free speech, you know, used to be a left-wing thing that we were proud (of) and owned. Now that seems to be under attack.”
He also mocked Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren for promising to have a transgender child interview her nominee for secretary of education.
Fascinating to see how the left has gone crazy over the possibility of Elon Musk purchasing Twitter. Real free speech advocates, right?
Dan Kneller
Whispering Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
