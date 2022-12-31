My 2023 prediction: County commissioners will petition the General Assembly for partisan school board elections.
In 2024, four Board of Education seats will be up for election in Moore County. This is four out of seven seats, a potential dramatic swing.
Previously, the Moore County Board of Commissioners rebuffed the Moore County GOP’s advances to make school board races partisan.
The new board, however, is decidedly more malleable.
A 3-2 vote by the commissioners is all that is needed to petition the General Assembly to make this change. No public hearing is required. No referendum.
State law gives the General Assembly authority to determine a BOE’s election basis; that is, whether to make it partisan or non-partisan.
The legislative trend is clear, and it is accelerating.
Prior to 2013, 10 school board races in the state were partisan. By 2015, there were 16.
Today, 39 of the 115 local school boards are filled by partisan election.
But it’s not just about showing party affiliation on the ballot, often touted as a “voter aid.” The sample ballot takes care of that for those who are interested in a straight ticket.
More importantly, partisan races mean primaries. Less-than-zealous party candidates will be weeded out; moderates will suffer; and unaffiliated candidates will struggle. Individuals will cease to run, effectively removing non-traditional, independent candidates currently available to the voters.
McDowell County Commissioners voted on Nov. 14 to petition the General Assembly, and its Board of Education chair supports the move. The commissioners’ meeting minutes read: “There were no citizen comments.”
Will Moore County citizens say something?
Linda Vandercook
Whispering Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
Linda, we should have district only Commissioner's races too, not at large races. Try to get the Commissioners to agree to do that. They very much enjoy the single party control that is ensured by at large county wide races.
John Misiaszek
