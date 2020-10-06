I continue to feel proud of our somewhat conservative Pilot for publishing columnist William Shaw’s thoughtful, well-composed “curious voter” survey of Sept. 13. I forwarded it to my Republican siblings with the preface: To send or not to send?
I’m guessing that Mr. Shaw had to pare down 50 questions from a much longer list.
If you’re in a group that feels “It’s better off than four years ago,” it’s easy to answer the last question; but you may not have seriously considered an answer to the other 49.
Such curiosity informed my vote.
Jamie Kilcollin
Aberdeen
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Poor Jamie is clueless - "somewhat conservative Pilot" ?
Jamie should be nominated for Liar of the Year - he could take his place beside Obama.
