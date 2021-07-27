I just got back from a short driving visit to my home state of New Jersey, where driving is a skill that takes years to perfect. New Jersey has a population density of 1,200 per square mile while North Carolina is around 200 people per square mile. Lots of crashes happen in New Jersey.
That being said, since living in lightly populated Moore County, I have found the drivers here are pretty good in their ability to get around without bumping into each other on a regular basis, unlike New Jersey, where fender benders are considered part of the learning curve for new drivers.
So as an 11-year resident, I have decided to compliment North Carolina drivers as pretty darn good drivers. And if they could only learn how to utilize their turn signal lever, I might raise their rating to very good.
Roger Davis
Jackson Springs
