Why are millionaire lawmakers dictating how 54 million Americans must now rely on food banks to feed their families?
Sen. Rand Paul was quoted saying “money does not grow on trees” and “the Republican’s responsibility is to hold down the deficit” but he quickly voted for a trillion-dollar tax break.
It would be an interesting scenario for Rand Paul to live on a $600 stimulus check and a weekly $300 unemployment payment. But that will not happen; his net worth is $2.5 million and the American taxpayers award him a $300,000 paycheck each year while he supports that financial assistance for Americans is not necessary during this pandemic.
Craig Dixon
Carthage
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Unlike most politicians, Rand Paul has a real profession - he is a practicing ophthalmologist. He could have very well amassed his wealth from his medical practice. There are plenty of former government employees such as UNC professors who do as well or better but from the government / taxpayer feed trough. Printing money and handing it out to everyone though is a recipe for economic disaster. As the son of Ron Paul, Rand - and the rest of Congress - should know better.
