As Southern Pines natives and Pinecrest High School alumni, we humbly suggest that Mr. Robert Levy enroll himself in a remedial high school history class on the Holocaust to re-learn the incomparable differences between a catastrophic, abominable genocide and the benign video material produced by Crains Creek Middle School.
Mr. Levy, your appalling behavior is beyond the pale and utterly shameful. Please leverage your influential seat on our school board by advocating for policies that will edify our school system and the futures of our students with constructive dialogue and integrity.
Abigail and Joshua Middleton
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
