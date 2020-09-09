This is in response to the letter to the editor from Richard Schmidt, “Drop the Snark.” He is telling Deborah Salomon to “stick to what you do best: writing about sweet tea, summertime, and your beloved Blue Devils.”
Did he just tell a highly intelligent and articulate woman to write only about pleasant things because her somewhat saddened opinions offend him? This is directly out of the misogyny playbook: Tell the woman to shut up and play nice.
Women’s opinions are not predicated on what men think they should say or do. If you don’t like them, don’t read them. But you don’t get to tell them to shut up and sit down.
You don’t get to tell anyone that they need to be happy, or joyful, or pleasant, or anything else. I enjoy reading Ms. Salomon’s articles, happy or sad.
We are all human and have multiple sides to our personality. We should not have to show the ‘happy’ side all the time just because someone does not like our “unhappy” side.
Please keep up the multifaceted writing; it allows all of us to remain human.
Anne Long, Cameron
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
The issue is that all Ms. Salomon ever does is use her space as Trump Derangement Syndrome therapy. It's tedious.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.