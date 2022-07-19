Over the last several years I’ve experienced unnecessary bigoted remarks made by a small percentage of customers at my family’s estate sale business. It’s not uncommon for customers to remark, “I am not trying to ‘Jew’ you down.”
My husband is Jewish. My daughters grew up attending our local synagogue. It is offensive to my family, our Jewish community and to humanity.
I grew up as a rural fundamentalist and was clueless. Jeff was the first Jewish person I had ever met. I had no idea the anti-Semitic meaning. I thought the phrase was “chew down.” Jeff explained the meaning and I was genuinely shocked.
Ever since, I’ve been surprised at the frequency it is used. I conducted an estate sale for a couple who were also members of the congregation. Their home reflected their culture. A man said to me when I was firm on price, “You can’t Jew down a Jew.”
A woman I conducted an estate sale for wanted to work for me at a future sale. I hired her as the cashier. She told a customer to stop “Jewing her down.” When I reprimanded her and said you know my husband is Jewish she replied, “But he’s a good Jew, not one of those New York Jews.”
It’s xenophobic. It’s ignorant. It is unacceptable.
Over the last few years the hatefulness has grown. I’ve asked a man to leave when he made derogatory racist remarks about a magazine with President Obama on the cover. He then said that not only the magazine should be burned but also that ..... meaning President Barack Obama. I’ve asked people to leave who made suggestive remarks to my daughters.
Be nice or don’t come. How hard can it be?
Ellen Marcus
West End
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
