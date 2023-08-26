Our new SCC president inherited a progressive community college with a curriculum that is meeting current demands. However, with new and emerging industries on our doorsteps (for example, automobile and associated industry,) demand for workers will accelerate rapidly.

Workforce recruitment tends to take longer outside established automobile assembly hubs, so recruitment will take longer and start earlier. To be ready, high schools, technical schools and community colleges need to align themselves now to provide opportunities that might increase the visibility and appeal of programs that are relevant to this industry.

Tommy Davis
Tommy Davis

" technical schools and community colleges need to align themselves now to provide opportunities that might increase the visibility and appeal of programs that are relevant to this industry." The new SCC president will have to drive over to Lee County and C.C.C.C.'s industrial programs and then convince the boring board to think with a new understanding of jobs skills programs.

They would need new buildings (of Course) a whole lot of computerized highly technical software programs and smart students to apply themselves to a 2 year program. Perhaps that's why so many from MoCo drive to school in Lee County.

Kent Misegades

The best preparation for careers in industry are found in Swiss-style apprenticeship programs run by industrial partners. See NCTAP.org or Apprenticeship 2000 or Apprenticeship Randolph. These only work when driven by industry. Community colleges might play a role but must do as industry tells them. This starts by not being woke, so SCC will not qualify. There are a number of excellent private, for-profit technical colleges now in our state. A much better choice compared to government colleges focused on becoming another mediocre, woke UNC campus & sports academy.

Kent Misegades

If you are referring to the unknown battery car company from communist Vietnam, do to hold your breath. The company is in deep trouble, their car is a lemon, and consumers reject battery cars. Ford alone is estimating losses for its unpopular battery car at $4.5b this year alone. Tesla’s inventory of unsold cars is large and growing. Toyota has largely rejected the headlong rush into cars powered by fossil fuels through batteries dependent on child labor in cobalt and lithium mines run by communist Chinese.

Barbara Misiaszek

I guess you're talking about VinFast Kent? You may have noticed that it came public a couple of weeks ago at about $26 / share and closed on Friday at a little more than $69 / share. That would suggest not everyone agrees with you?

John Misiaszek

Tommy Davis
Tommy Davis

John does anyone agree with Kent?

Barbara Misiaszek

Tommy, I can probably name a few but they aren't quite as willing to comment. I'm waiting for one in particular to maybe comment.

John Misiaszek

