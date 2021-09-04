The U.S. Constitution requires that the people be counted every 10 years. This census is then used to, among other things, determine how many representatives are sent to Congress from each state. Some states use independent commissions to determine the districts but in North Carolina, the districts are determined by the state legislature without veto power by the governor.
In the past, both major political parties have used “gerrymandering” when drawing district maps to leverage their position. This is why you may see Congressional district maps that look like a dragon, salamander or other non-intuitive shape.
In this age of computerization and online information, maps can be drawn with “surgical precision” to provide an advantage to one party over the other. This is contrary to the core principles of our democracy.
The League of Women Voters of Moore County believes that creating fair districts is fundamental to our democracy and crucial in upholding public confidence in our system of government; therefore, the redistricting process must be open and transparent to the voters so that all community members have the opportunity to observe, comment and potentially influence the outcome. To this end, the General Assembly should implement the following:
n Disclose the criteria, systems and data used in drawing the maps
n Draw and revise maps in public view
n Enable public consumption by broadcasting public meetings
n Disclose any third parties engaged in the redistricting process
We encourage public participation in the redistricting process. Our democracy depends on it.
Jean Emery
West End
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
