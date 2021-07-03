In the June 21 Pilot Daily Briefing email newsletter, Mary Kate Murphy noted that today was the summer solstice, “the longest day of the year.” She added that the next day would be a bit shorter and each day gets shorter.
Other than the two days we adjust for daylight saving time, all days are of equal length, 24 hours.
More informative reporting would have been something like: “The summer solstice is the day with the most amount of sunlight and Dec. 21, the winter solstice, is the day with the least amount of sunlight.”
Patrick Haggerty
Pinehurst
(1) comment
But then every four years we need a "leap" day. Is every day REALLY 24 hours?
John Misiaszek
