Previous letters have given the impression that the short-term rental overlay zones and restrictions impact primarily large developers. But there are many others — couples, families, retirees — who may be unable to keep their Steamboat homes without the option to do occasional short-term rentals to help cover costs.
In order to afford a summer retirement home in my native Colorado, we selected a condo complex that permitted short-term rentals so that we could afford to spend time in Steamboat and be able to subsidize the expense.
While I certainly understand the need for affordable housing, preventing us from being able to rent our unit out from time to time will do nothing to help the housing affordability issue. Yet it may cost us our dream of spending more time here.
Holding owners responsible for ensuring their renters respect their neighbors, and paying the necessary lodging taxes so they compete for guests on a level playing field, are better solutions than a ban that harms homeowners in the overlay zones and interferes with their rights of ownership. There are more equitable solutions to be found.
Gloria Jean Garland
Steamboat Springs, Colo.
