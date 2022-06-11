Guns aren’t the problem, you are. America in the past couple of decades has had more shootings than late and is one of the highest first-world countries for gun violence.
Many people on the left blame the access to firearms as the problem, and people on the right don’t have any credible theory for the cause. I’d like to start this thesis by saying I’m an avid outdoorsman, I love conservation, fly fishing, hiking, and target shooting. I’ve grown up around firearms and learned to use them responsibly and respect them. I’m also more of a left-winger so I have a pretty unique perspective on the situation.
American culture around firearms has caused this, and many other countries — Switzerland, Sweden and Finland for example — have a substantial amount of private firearm ownership of even semi and fully automatic firearms. However, these countries have little to no gun violence. This begs the question, how do they do it?
In these countries, the culture around firearms is a lot safer and is viewed in a better way. Also, the prospect of adulthood is much better understood. In the U.S., when you turn 18 you gain most rights, including the right to enter contracts, the right to sue and the right to own firearms. Firearm-friendly European countries stagger the acquisition of these rights and have much better education, therefore their adults are more mature and safer than ours.
They also have mental health checks for firearms. If the U.S. adopted more of these models, we might be able to limit gun violence here.
Patrick Snyder
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
Perhaps Europeans have a better understanding of what “legislation” means and expect their legislators to make sensible laws. Every American who has a driver’s license is authorized to drive a car. But driver’s must first qualify according to their state DMV laws, normally requiring the passing if a driver’s test. Also people with regular driver’s licenses can’t drive a bus or 18-wheeler unless they have the appropriate training and license. Speed limits, traffic lights and yellow painted lines are all designed to give driver’s appropriate parameters while operating a vehicle. Why can’t everyone see gun and ammunition regulations the same way?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.