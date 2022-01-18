To state what’s obvious, America is pretty evenly split, politically. For years, national elections have generally ranged between 48 and 52 percent, one way or the other.
In spite of this, members of both political parties in Washington keep trying to ram through legislation which ignores this reality. Presently, Democrats in Congress are trying, without much success, to pass legislation (i.e. “Build Back Better”) which satisfies the dreams of the left wing of their party, even though they have the slimmest of majorities in both houses. Truth be told, Republicans will try to do the same if and when they have the majority.
The Senate has the filibuster rule, which is an attempt to create at least a semblance of bipartisanship. The filibuster rule requires a 60-vote majority to end debate and bring a bill to the floor for a vote. Occasionally, one party or the other has a 60 percent majority but usually not. Senate Democrats are now considering circumventing the filibuster rule to pass their legislation, forgetting that what goes around comes around.
All of this ignores the reality that the country is fairly evenly split. When one party has a slim majority, they feel entitled to ignore half the voters in the country. Not good.
My perhaps naïve suggestion is that regardless of which party is in the majority, legislation should be proactively tailored to ensure that at least some members of the other party can see their way clear to vote for it. If a bill is able to get the votes of only one party, don’t pass it. That’s a warning that half the voters in the country are being ignored. Over the long term, that threatens our democracy.
I don’t actually expect this to happen but I can always dream.
John Rowerdink, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
