President Biden’s proposed tax bill will be a burden on business, from what I have read from critics.
We need to help the very base of the economy to sustain growth and renew vigor in the future, not stifle it. If the corporate tax rate goes from 21 to 28 percent, why would you keep a company here when opportunities fare better elsewhere?
Capital gains tax will rise to just under 40 percent from 23.8 today. The “carried interest” also would go away. The plan would tax on the higher level of ordinary income and not at the lower capital gains rate.
Efforts by some companies to take risks, upgrade products and hire new workers is a basic tenet to stay fresh and persevere. Punishing a business for doing this is counter productive.
I am not in favor of more taxes. We need a more realistic approach. Why do more than 160 countries have a Value Added Tax and not the USA? If that many are doing this, at least give it a try. This means that we all will pay a certain amount on items regardless of income. We all need necessities to live our lives so this will pay for some of what we need to raise to keep the country going.
The book “One Summer 1927” by Bill Bryson mentions how bankers and federal agents got together to plan for the economic future. In all respects those deeds caused the downfall that led to the Great Depression. Let us not go down that road again.
Jonathan Paris
Whispering Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Value added taxes are regressive,just like sales taxes. You take a much higher percentage of disposable income from those who can least afford it. Higher income tax rates on higher incomes,on capital gains (remember, most people's stock holdings are in their deferred accounts.When that $ is withdrawn,it's at ordinary income tax rates.) A higher % on inheritances,at lower levels of exclusion. We don't need dynastic wealth! And Certainly tax carried interest. You tax manufactures when they sell their inventory, why not private equity guys? 1031 exchanges, same thing.
John Misiaszek
