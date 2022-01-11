I enjoyed Deborah Salomon's article on Jan. 2 regarding bedheads on female newscasters and tie knots on the males, as I, too, enjoy critiquing the appearance of those who present news, weather and sports.
My "thing" however, is general dress standards for these folks. Females are held to a higher standard than their male counterparts. Females seem to be required to dress as if they were going to a cocktail party while males are only required to wear a coat and tie.
The females do a good job of getting an outfit together that is tasteful and stylish. Alas, men, not so much. Has anyone else noticed the jacket buttons that are barely able to contain the male bulk therein? Some guys give up and don't even try to button their jacket.
Come on, guys. If the females are required to look good, you should at last buy a larger jacket that you can button.
Linda Brown, Carthage
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.