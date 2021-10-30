I just saw on TV that we shouldn’t have to choose between our families and a paycheck. Well, not to be rude, but unless you are a farmer and can raise your own food, work is what we have to do to put food on the table and keep the electricity on.
How did we raise a society that doesn’t understand this concept? You have as many children as you can afford to raise. I’m not meaning to step on any toes here, but both my parents worked and us girls did too in the summer. It’s just what we did. The money we earned was spent to help buy school clothes, not toys or electronic things.
We were a team, and none of us complained about working. It was a privilege we earned by being respectful and doing a good job. And we never were hungry.
So parents, if you are complaining about having the opportunity of working and setting a good example for your children, shame on you. Live as examples, not as whiners. We live in the land of opportunity, not a socialist republic where the best you can hope for is a mediocre existence. Be all you can be today, not tomorrow.
Norma Faulk
Southern Pines
